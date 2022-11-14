The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Orroral Valley bushfire inquiry in ACT Coroner's Court adjourned as chief coroner Lorraine Walker contracts COVID

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:27pm, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The inquiry into the cause and origin of the 2020 Orroral Valley bushfire has been adjourned to 2023 after chief coroner Lorraine Walker tested positive to COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.