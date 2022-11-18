The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ambulance, police, fire and rescue and trauma treatment specialists joined voices in ACT online road safety campaign

PB
By Peter Brewer
November 18 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency responders in the ACT are calling for a "reset" of driver attitudes to combat the worst road toll for the territory in 12 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.