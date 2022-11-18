The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence
Opinion

Bradley Perrett | Smiles will wear off from Anthony Albanese, Xi Jinping meeting

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Anthony Albanese walked into his meeting with Xi Jinping on Tuesday, he cannot have wanted to achieve very much. Quite rightly, he didn't try to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020. His articles are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.