Dr Adele Morrison admits her research to better understand how changes in ocean temperatures will impact the Earth in the future has its downfalls.
"It is depressing to see what's going to happen," she said.
"But I think there is still hope, you know, Australia now has a timeline for reducing its emissions to zero."
Dr Morrison is an oceanographer at the Australian National University. She is one of two leading researchers from the university to be recognised in this year's Prime Minister's Prizes for Scientists.
Dr Morrison was awarded the Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year During an event at Parliament House.
Her colleague from the ANU College of Health and Medicine, Professor Si Ming Man, received the 2022 Frank Fenner Prize for Life Scientist of the Year.
A key focus of Dr Morrison's work involves using high-resolution models of ocean currents to predict the rate Antarctic ice will melt in the future.
She said, under a high-emissions scenario, the current best estimate is between a 60 centimetre and 1.1 metre sea-level rise by 2100.
"That's a huge range," she said. "By understanding the dynamics of these ocean currents around Antarctica, we can try to narrow that range of projections and make it easier to adapt our coastlines to the sea level rise that's going to happen over the coming decades."
Dr Morrison studied physics at the ANU, taught high school for several years and then returned to the university to apply her physics to something "real world".
Receiving one of the country's most prestigious science awards was especially important to raise awareness of the work of climate scientists and to help pave the path for female academics, she said.
"For the next generation of scientists, it's really important to go beyond that zero emissions and to go to negative emissions - that means taking carbon out of the atmosphere.
"That's where we really need more scientists to come and work to develop new technologies.
"For me personally, as a parent, I hope I can be a role model to show young women that it is possible to have a wonderful life both inside and outside of science."
The Prime Minister's Prizes for Science are presented across seven categories. Recipients each receive a monetary prize. The largest sum, $250,000, was awarded to Professor Trevor McDougall in the Prize for Science category and shared by Adjunct Professor Alison Todd and Dr Elisa Mokany, as well as Dr Nick Cutmore, Dr James Tickner and Mr Dirk Treasure in the Innovation category.
The Prize for New Innovators went to Dr Pip Karoly and Associate Professor Brett Hallam. The Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in Primary Schools to Mr Pantazis. Mrs Veena Nair was awarded the secondary school teachers' prize.
The ANU's Professor Man was given the Frank Fenner prize, named after the revered virologist cited as overseeing the eradication of smallpox.
Professor Man's work on the human immune system and infectious disease has helped inform the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancers.
He is recognised for discovering that the same immune receptors that recognise pathogens also have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer capabilities.
He has also partnered with gastroenterologists at the Canberra Hospital in two clinical studies to determine whether these immune receptors can be used as biomarkers to predict bowel cancer.
Professor Man said his team's research into inflammation has allowed them to harness the most active parts of the immune system and turn them into drugs.
"We found that these drugs are very effective at killing harmful germs," he said.
"It's like taking an ordinary wooden hammer and turning it into a stronger and more powerful metal hammer that can destroy and break down harmful germs.
"It is an incredible honour to be a recipient of the Frank Fenner Prize for Life Scientist of the Year.
"It will continue to inspire me and other young scientists to dream big and to take risks with our research to solve big problems."
ANU Vice-Chancellor Professor Brian Schmidt said Dr Morrison and Professor Man were two of Australia's "finest and most impressive scientists".
"Both Adele and Si Ming are undertaking research that is improving our lives and our planet every day - they are scientific rock stars," he said.
"Their unrivalled work is making a massive difference in some of the most critical areas we face: climate change and disease."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
