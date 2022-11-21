The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ANU's Adele Morrison and Si Ming Man among Prime Minister's Prizes for Science recipients

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:12am, first published November 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Adele Morrison has won the 2022 Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year. The award recognises her research on the Earth's complex system of ocean circulation and its impact on rising sea levels and climate. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Dr Adele Morrison admits her research to better understand how changes in ocean temperatures will impact the Earth in the future has its downfalls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.