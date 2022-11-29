The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Where is the hype for an Australian summer? Pat Cummins ready for West Indies Test series

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Cummins will lead Australia against the West Indies. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Forget calendar dates and conventional wisdom. This summer starts midway through a Wednesday morning in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.