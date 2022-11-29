Learner drivers in the ACT will have access to a free online first-aid course that will count towards their required driving hours to get their licence.
The ACT government has taken up a suggestion of the 2022 Senior Australian of the Year, Val Dempsey, who has called on governments to offer mandatory first-aid training to all learner drivers in an effort to reduce the road toll.
"I couldn't think of a stronger incentive for learner drivers to equip themselves with these basic, lifesaving skills. I'm so grateful that [Chris] Steel and the ACT government has taken this important step and hope that other states and territories follow," Ms Dempsey said.
St John Ambulance Australia will run the half-hour course and participants will receive a five-hour discount to their 100-hour supervised driver requirement.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the training would provide new drivers with basic first-aid skills to respond to road injuries if they are first on the scene of a collision.
"This training won't just provide the skills that could save a life, it is a reminder to the next generation of drivers of the serious consequences that crashes have on our roads," Mr Steel said.
"We're supporting 2022 National and ACT Senior Australian of the Year Val Dempsey in her work to educate learner drivers by incentivising the take up of this new first-aid training."
The ACT government will fund a Queensland University of Technology study to evaluate the course with money from the territory's road safety fund.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
The evaluation will consider whether first-aid training should be mandatory for learner drivers and whether the course could be offered nationally.
"This First Aid for Learner Driver program wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for Val's tireless efforts and commitment," Mr Steel said.
"Over many years, Val has advocated to save more lives through first aid - and today marks another step towards her goal."
Ms Dempsey, a St John Ambulance volunteer, was named Senior Australian of the Year in January.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.