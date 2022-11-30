Canberrans working in the city are bracing for longer commutes as stage two light rail works begin.
London Circuit will close between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue from 8pm Friday. It is expected to remain closed for about two years.
The two cloverleaf ramps from Commonwealth Avenue to Parkes Way and London Circuit will be permanently closed.
Traffic will also be impacted by road resealing works around the city, including on Parkes Way. These works have been delayed by recent rain.
South Canberrans will be most impacted by the roadworks, with possible heavy traffic towards and from the city during peak hours.
Recently installed traffic lights at the Coranderrk Street and Parkes Way roundabout are expected to begin operation in coming weeks, the ACT government said.
"Canberrans are encouraged to rethink their routine by riding, walking or scooting, using public transport or avoiding travel during peak periods where possible," the government said.
"Detours will be in place to maintain access to Constitution Avenue, City east and west and Parkes Way eastbound from Commonwealth Avenue during the works."
Drivers and other motorists coming from south Canberra will be most impacted by the construction.
The light rail extension to Commonwealth Park is expected to be completed by January 2026.
Canberrans have previously been warned of major traffic disruptions caused by the raising of London Circuit.
Commuters who travel into the city will be also impacted by the limited availability of car parks in the city, which have already been reduced.
Overall the government will close or change access to 665 of the 14,250 parking spaces available in the city centre as more work sites are set up.
This October federal budget confirmed the transport project would receive an additional $85.9 million from the federal government to help extend the light rail line.
The government said southsiders could access City west and east via Vernon Circle and Northbourne Avenue.
Those wanting to get to Parkes Way eastbound are advised to travel to Edinburgh Avenue via Vernon Circle.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said while there will be bus diversions, no stops will be missed.
"Once complete, the project will also create a safer environment for cyclists and pedestrians," he said.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
