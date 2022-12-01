Within the well-worn walls of Nevermore, an institution of freaks and geeks where "outcasts" and "normies" mingle in typical schoolyard caste-system unease, pangs of familiarity come thick and fast. We could be at Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, even Professor Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters - we've been down this gothic garden path before, which only adds to the enjoyment, if not feed our expectations.