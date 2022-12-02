The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey ACT sets new priorities after Hockey Australia snubs Canberra relocation for $135m Perth boost

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated December 2 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kookaburras will remain in Perth for the foreseeable future. Picture Getty Images

Hockey Australia has snubbed a proposal to build two fields at the AIS at a purpose-built facility in Canberra to instead take the money and run back to Perth as the home of the national teams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.