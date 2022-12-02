Hockey Australia has snubbed a proposal to build two fields at the AIS at a purpose-built facility in Canberra to instead take the money and run back to Perth as the home of the national teams.
The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will remain based in Perth after the Western Australia government added a $135 million sweetener to keep the program until at least 2032.
Hockey ACT's bid had been considered one of the front-runners, combining with the ACT government and the AIS to relocate to the capital.
Instead, Hockey ACT boss Rob Sheekey says the organisation will now turn its attention to securing the $3 million it needs to upgrade facilities at Lyneham and Tuggeranong, and work to bring international fixtures back to the city for the first time since 2012.
"We were naturally disappointed. We were proud of what we put forward," Sheekey said.
"The funding from the Western Australia government has increased and I think our bid was one of the leading causes of that. They felt they had to invest that sort of money."
"We trust the process, and hope the outcome is good for the sport."
The Hockey ACT proposal included two new fields to be built somewhere at the AIS, with new offices for high performance staff and Hockey Australia administrators.
"We were offering a true home, a standalone facility and pitches with administration space. The AIS already has all the sports science facilities, so we didn't need [the level of investment as Western Australia," Sheekey said.
"We need to move on to other things on our list now. Our facilities are ageing and our pitches will be at the end of their lifespan in 2024.
"The lighting will need to be upgraded, so there's about $3 million over two or three years needed. We haven't had an international series since 2012, we're facing 10 years without them, so it's certainly one thing we're keen to establish as well."
Hockey Australia officials were weighing up options from Canberra, Perth and Melbourne before making the call on Friday to stay put in Western Australia. The Australian hockey program has been in Perth since 1980.
The Western Australia government weighed in with a massive financial incentive to create a "one-stop shop" facility for the men's and women's teams.
"This investment will allow us to sharpen our focus on player welfare and a world class training environment," said Hockey Australia president Ross Sudano.
"The Hockey WA commitment includes a new purpose-built facility which incorporates all the requirements set out by Hockey Australia."
One of the reasons Hockey Australia investigated relocation options was to have players on the eastern side of the country.
A now travel allowance program as part of the Western Australia deal will allow players to return home.
"We recognise these arrangements will be quite different, with some athletes relocating and some being part of a hybrid program with short stays," said Hockey Australia chief executive David Pryles said.
Hockey ACT president Craig Sloan said: "While we are disappointed with the outcome, we are incredibly proud of the option that Canberra put forward.
"The board of Hockey ACT are confident in the process that has been conducted by Hockey Australia and are confident that the outcome is a positive for Hockey in Australia."
