The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Summer finally arrived in Canberra as territorians boated, swam and gathered outdoors

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 4 2022 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After the heavy rainfall flushed out Canberra's waterways and warm weather arrived, Nick O'Shea, Tanja Binder and one-year-old Jakob O'Shea took the opportunity to spend a few hours by the water at Pine Island in Canberra's south. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Summer finally arrived on the weekend with Canberra recording its hottest temperature on Sunday since mid-March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.