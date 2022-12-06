Police are warning Canberrans of a new spate of cunning phone and laptop robberies.
People selling devices on websites are persuaded to meet the buyer in an isolated place.
The seller goes to the meeting and is then asked to unlock the phone or laptop to show it's working - and the "buyer" then runs off with it.
There were 20 such thefts in November alone.
The police warn the data on the unlocked phone could then be used by the thief.
The police have published advice. If people sell their phone, they should hand it over for the money in a well-lit, public area where CCTV is operating, Detective Acting Inspector Paul Reynolds said.
"We have investigated several cases where offenders have arranged a face-to-face meeting, only to steal the phone as soon as it is unlocked," the officer said.
Sellers were also advised not to go the potential buyer's home to complete the transaction.
"Don't meet alone - if possible take a friend or family member with you. Plan ahead to have an exit strategy if things don't feel right. Identify an exit route and ensure you have access to a telephone to contact police if necessary."
The police said: "Anyone who has been a victim of this type of incident, or who has information about recent incidents, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
