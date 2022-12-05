A man accused of stabbing a Canberra woman and burning her with a lit aerosol can now faces additional charges, including attempted murder.
Daryl Allan Robertson, 52, was arrested on September 28 after passers-by alerted emergency services to a Charnwood woman who was screaming in her backyard.
The woman was found to have suffered serious burns, stab wounds and lacerations.
When Robertson first faced the ACT Magistrates Court, wearing an orange sweater with blue and purple diamonds on it, he was remanded in custody on charges of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm and using an inflammable liquid in an act endangering life.
The 52-year-old did not apply for bail or enter pleas.
Fresh charges of attempted murder and burglary have since been laid in relation to the same September incident, but they are yet to be read to Robertson in court.
Robertson did not appear for the latest mention of his case on Tuesday, when a Legal Aid lawyer said prosecutors had rejected representations sent by her office.
She asked for an adjournment to take instructions from Robertson on what to do next.
Magistrate James Lawton listed the case to return to court on January 13 next year.
In the meantime, Robertson will remain behind bars on remand.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
