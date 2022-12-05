The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'Innocent' Timothy Engstrom was 'liar's most useful tool' in drug-filled digger case, jury told

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timothy Engstrom, top right, argues he trusted Adam Hunter, bottom right, when the latter denied an imported excavator contained drugs. Pictures Australian Border Force, Blake Foden, LinkedIn

"The trust of the innocent is the liar's most useful tool," author Stephen King once said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.