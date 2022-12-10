The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

NYE to go off with a bang with 'bigger than last year' fireworks display

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
December 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin Brady with about 250 cartons of fireworks that will go off on New Year's Eve on Lake Burley Griffin. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT is gearing up for the biggest party of the year and party providers, Fireworks Australia, are working overtime to pull off a spectacle on Lake Burley Griffin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.