The ACT is gearing up for the biggest party of the year and party providers, Fireworks Australia, are working overtime to pull off a spectacle on Lake Burley Griffin.
"It's crazy busy," owner Martin Brady said. "It's a very healthy year for events."
The local business in charge of New Year's Eve fireworks in the ACT for close to 20 years will once again bring awe to revellers seeing out 2022 on the lake.
Families can catch the first display at 9pm, while those seeing December 31 right to its end will be treated to a midnight show.
Around 20,000 shots are set to go off from two barges at both times, identical displays of aerial shells and fan-shape fireworks fired in unison from the central and east basins of Lake Burley Griffin.
New Year's Eve party attendees have been invited to bring a blanket to one of four hubs. Entertainment and food vendors will cater to crowds at Regatta Point, Patrick White lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park from 6pm.
Last year's celebration included a fifth hub to encourage social distancing. The west basin will not feature in this year's display and there will be no hub at Lennox Gardens.
Mr Brady said the amount of fireworks hadn't decreased, just the number of pontoons.
"They're a little bit more intense than they were last year. The shows will be a bit bigger than last year at each place," he said.
Mr Brady said the aerial shells shot about 200 metres into the air and the fan-shaped fireworks pea-cocked out in a 100 metre wide display of colour.
"It's not uncomplicated to build a fire show," he said. "They're synchronised, the two shows are identical. You have to load them very carefully to make sure you get all the colours together."
In the business of making people smile, Mr Brady said the hard work paid off seeing families who'd made the effort to pack the picnic and come down enjoying the show.
"It's a bit stressful, you know, these things are a one chance performances so you've gotta get it right," he said.
"If you can deliver something very special, that's nice."
Under the direction of the National Capital Authority, Lake Burley Griffin will be closed to water users from 10am on New Year's Eve.
The ACT government has asked kayakers to stay off the water to ensure State Emergency Services and police boats can move easily around the lake.
Assistant Minister for Economic Development, Tara Cheyne said Canberra's New Year's Eve event was a fantastic way for family and friends to come together to celebrate and welcome in the new year.
Ms Cheyne encouraged Canberrans to take the opportunity to support local artists, food vendors, tourism, and hospitality businesses.
"Eventgoers can plan ahead and take advantage of a pre-purchased picnic hamper to enjoy with friends and family while celebrating the new year," she said.
"Alternatively, if you're supporting local and dining out in one of Canberra's many restaurants, come down to one of the hubs afterwards to watch one, or both, of the fireworks displays."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
