The race for Australia's favourite craft beer is officially on with both BentSpoke Brewing Co and Capital Brewing keen to make it to the top of the rankings once again.
GABS Festival Hottest 100 beer countdown is the world's largest craft beer poll voted on by the people who drink and love craft beer. Last year's results saw BentSpoke Brewing's Crankshaft IPA take out top place. Meanwhile, The Capital XPA came in at seventh place and the Capital Coast Ale in ninth place.
Votes are received from more than 40,000 craft beer lovers around the country. The countdown of the results is watched by tens of thousands of people in pubs, breweries and bars around the country on January 28 (on the same day as the Triple J Hottest 100 Music Poll).
Eleven Canberra brewed beers made it in the top 100 in 2021, making the capital the home of craft brewing in Australia.
"We're so grateful that the people of Canberra have supported and backed us from day one, helping grow a local Canberra business," BentSpoke co-founder and head brewer Richard Watkins says.
"A podium placing in the poll can make a huge difference to the ongoing success of the company and really shines a spotlight on Canberra beer. We're thankful for everyone who gets behind their local brewery and loves Crankshaft as much as we do"
Meanwhile, Capital Brewing has kicked off its social media campaign, encouraging people to vote for its XPA - "The beer that sells itself. Bright, tropical and lovely".
The GABS Hottest 100 poll closes on January 20. To vote, go to gabshub.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
