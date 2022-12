The extraordinary letter from the Director to the head of ACT Policing , in which it is alleged police pressured the Director to not launch the prosecution. It was always his choice. And he went ahead. So, any alleged pressure failed. Yes, the police may have presented a considered view from a number of officers that there were weaknesses in the prosecution case. Sound procedure. Frank and fearless advice. A view was expressed to the Director that there were "serious concerns in relation to the strength and reliability of [the complainant's] evidence, but also more importantly her mental health" and how a prosecution might affect it. This was the first prosecution, remember. When the Director chose not to go ahead with a retrial, he quoted exactly that reason, t he complainant's mental health . The Director's letter talks of investigators causing concern by talking to the Lehrmann defence team. There is no property in a witness. The Director expresses concern that defence barrister Steven Whybrow, SC, was able to say to court, in seeking a bail variation, that his team had spoken with the AFP and they had no concerns about Mr Lehrmann as a flight risk. That's just good lawyering, countering an objection before it's raised (and such objections are often raised for the first time in "Bail Consideration Forms", which are dropped by police via the DPP on defenders at the bar table and tendered and which include untested assertions about why accused people should not get bail).