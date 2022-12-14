I've had clients acquitted because of police laziness in the lead-up to a trial or hearing and because of police over-reach, both in investigation (wrongful search warrants etc) and from the witness box (statements that stretch the provable evidence or credibility, or both).
But police actively trying to sabotage a prosecution is foreign in my (admittedly relatively recent, and most frequently lower-court) experience as a legal practitioner. But the same was true from my brief time reporting courts in Canberra in the early 1980s and in a longer stretch overseeing news coverage for The Canberra Times in various executive roles for 16 years from the late 80s.
Yet that is the spectre that the ACT's Director of Public Prosecutions, Shane Drumgold, SC, raises and some, most notably my long-time journalistic leader Jack Waterford, are prosecuting hard in the wake of the Bruce Lehrmann mistrial and decision for no retrial.
I suppose it's possible, but there's been little chat about that prospect around the courthouse. Overwhelmingly, the talk is about the manifold other incongruities in the matter - all emanating from the complainant and the DPP himself.
Remember the simple form of the case. This makes any running dead - if it did occur - of arguable impact, I'd suggest. So many cases where the charge is sexual assault without consent come down to what a jury makes of what happened in a room in which there was only the complainant and the accused, or, in the Lehrmann case, question even whether the accused went into the relevant room.
And it is always a jury decision, since the ACT government unwisely removed judge-alone election in these matters several years ago. (Judge-alone election made a brief return recently when it was decided that a backlog of matters had to be cleared during the pandemic, but it has again been shelved.)
The cops make an easy target. Indeed, they are a target for me and every other criminal defender every time we get to cross-examine in a contested matter. They are a target even when our clients have to plead guilty, too: "police were heavy-handed", we are often instructed; "police over-charged", we submit; "police are to be pursued [internally/via Ombudsman/separate legal action]", we foreshadow. But those complaints all go to the over-zealous, not to the deliberately under-performing.
The fact that police are now in the sights of the DPP himself is but one of many serious oddities in the Lehrmann case, including:
This week saw me agree for the first time ever with the AFP Association: if there is to be an inquiry, it should be into the DPP as well as the police. I agree with Waterford, too, that the AFP hierarchy must not form part of the inquiry. It appears that the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity will run the inquiry, at the referral of ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury, so that won't be a problem.
Whether police are in the wrong at all remains an if - but the deeply concerning actions of the complainant and the Director are not in doubt, in my view.
