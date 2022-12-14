A complainant who spoke to the media before the police (allowing a man who must be presumed innocent to be subject to blanket reporting and vilification). What chance does Mr Lehrmann have of ever getting a fair run in employment or any other pursuit going forward?

A complainant who spoke to the media immediately after the declaration of a mistrial (and who understood that as the matter was still before the court she should have exercised some restraint). This opened the very real prospect of a defamation action against her, for comments about the case and the accused, who, it cannot be repeated enough, bore no onus to prove anything and who had, and must continue to have, the presumption of innocence.

The DPP holding a press conference outside the courthouse to announce that Mr Lehrmann won't be retried (ie, that he remains innocent in the eyes of the law) rather than simply taking the appropriate action in court and withdrawing silently. That press conference was odd not just in that it happened at all, but for much of the content. The DPP referred to the territory's prosecution guidelines at length. Chief among them are two questions: "Are there reasonable prospects of a conviction?" and "Is prosecution in the public interest?" The Director expressly stated he still believed there were reasonable prospects of a conviction: what is the public to make of that comment about a fellow citizen who is deemed to be innocent? Does anyone else wonder if Mr Lehrmann might have actually preferred to have been prosecuted again so that he could have had the chance to be found not guilty, rather than left in the limbo he has been?

The prospect of a malicious prosecution case being mounted on Mr Lehrmann's behalf has been raised in the media. That is a rare beast, but this is a rare case. In case there be any doubt, every charge sheet and summons in the Territory is embossed in the top right with a reminder that "Proceedings in this matter will be carried on by the Director of Public Prosecutions under the provisions of Section 6 of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act". Not by the police, by the DPP.