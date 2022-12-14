The Canberra Times
Andrew Fraser | Bruce Lehrmann case was unusual in many ways and many aspects of it need to be investigated

By Andrew Fraser
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 12:00pm
I've had clients acquitted because of police laziness in the lead-up to a trial or hearing and because of police over-reach, both in investigation (wrongful search warrants etc) and from the witness box (statements that stretch the provable evidence or credibility, or both).

