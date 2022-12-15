The Canberra Times
Alison Frame named as the new Department of Veterans' Affairs boss

Harley Dennett
Harley Dennett
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 4:20pm
The new Veterans' Affairs departmental secretary Alison Frame will take up the role in January. Picture supplied

Liz Cosson will wrap up her leadership of the Department of Veterans' Affairs in January next year and be replaced by Alison Frame.

