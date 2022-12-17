The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | If Sydney is the only place to truly live, then is Canberra just glamping?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 18 2022 - 5:30am
Canberrans, if Paul Keating is right when he says "If you're not living in Sydney you're only camping out" what are we doing here in Canberra, only camping? Why aren't we instead really, truly living just up the road in Sydney?

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

