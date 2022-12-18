Former footballer Terry Campese admits he has a steep learning curve as he puts himself forward as Labor's potential candidate in Monaro.
He was approached by Labor to run in next year's election after another candidate pulled out to focus on local government issues.
He told reporters outside his old primary school, Queanbeyan Public School, that he saw involvement in state politics as a way to have a greater impact on the community.
"I've got a steep learning curve in front of me but one that I'm willing to jump into and get out there and listen to the community and see what everyone's priorities are," Mr Campese said.
"Education is big one too, big for me. I think everyone deserves a great education and Googong is a growing community, so a high school out there will be really, really good."
Mr Campese said he was a swing voter growing up, but in recent years has seen his values align with the Labor party, of which he has recently become a member.
NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns endorsed the former Canberra Raiders captain on Sunday.
"I obviously knew his professional football reputation as the captain of the Raiders and representing Australia but I didn't know all the work he'd done through his foundation," Mr Minns said.
"I saw on Facebook that some inmates from Macquarie Correctional Centre had nominated the Terry Campese Foundation as a way of raising funds for that charity and I thought what an amazing thing for a former footballer to be doing."
Mr Campese's work in the bushfire recovery effort, as well as his existing high-profile, contributed to him getting the call to run for preselection.
He worked at the Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council as a community program coordinator after ending his professional rugby league career.
"It's my personal view that we need more community people involved in politics, it shouldn't be the domain of professional politicians," Mr Minns said.
The Labor leader said education was shaping up to be a key issue in Monaro as education infrastructure had been promised but not delivered.
"If you look at the young families that are moving into this township [of Googong], you just can't have a situation where the NSW government, the local council, community leaders, encourage people to move to a suburb, establish a family, bring their entire life savings and put all their private capital into a home and then not provide the infrastructure that you previously promised."
Monaro voters last went to the polls in February for a byelection after former Nationals leader John Barilaro resigned.
Mr Minns said he was concerned the incumbent, Nationals member Nichole Overall, was "getting lost in the crowd."
"This township, this community from all the way from Queanbeyan right down to Cooma, needs someone that's not going to take a backward step and make sure that the taxpayers in this community get their fair share. And Terry's gonna do exactly that."
Mr Campese said he was not sure if the electorate had already changed their mind less than a year after the byelection.
His foray into state politics follows fellow ex-sportsman Senator David Pocock's successful campaign in the May federal election.
"I've been lucky enough to work with David over time, obviously, his time at the Brumbies and in my time with the Raiders. And both of us are community-minded and very passionate about our community and I know Monaro and I want to make that impact and hopefully be the voice for the community," Mr Campese said.
The NSW state election will be held on March 25.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
