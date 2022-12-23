There are things about the matter of Messi's greatness that words alone struggle to wield. What if it would somehow be better and somehow less inarticulate to sing about Lionel Messi (even if just yodelling a kind of "la-la-la" to an appropriately fine melody) than to try to talk and write about him? One is reminded of the wise insight (sometimes attributed to the composer Claude Debussy) that "Where words fail, music speaks."