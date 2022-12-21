The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra United players hope to take focus off violent Melbourne A-League pitch invasion

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Hughes hopes soccer talk will be about results rather than fan behaviour this week. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra United players watched in shock from the sky as Australian soccer descended into chaos last week, but the players have vowed to do their part in making people talk about the game for the right reasons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.