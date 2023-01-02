The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra's rainfall keeps snakes away from homes during summer 2022-2023

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lush grass which provides agony for asthmatics is turning out to be relief for snake-phobes (or ophidiophobians if you want to be fancy and impress your friends).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.