The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The identity of O'Connor mural painter remains unknown so search for Canberra's Banksy continues

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
O'Connor post office licensee Ken Waring with canine friend Buddy and the mural. Picture by Karleen Minney

It is the loveliest piece of public art you could hope to see: a barber's pole with a dog doing what dogs do on poles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.