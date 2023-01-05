The Canberra Times
Piece of electrical equipment caused fire at Calvary Public Hospital

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:50pm
A piece of electrical equipment which caused a fire at Calvary Public Hospital is being investigated amid concerns it may be used in other hospitals, Calvary Care ACT Regional CEO Ross Hawkins says.

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

