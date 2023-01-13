If your iris clumps have become overcrowded, dig them up in January, divide and replant with the rhizome sitting at soil level and the roots facing down. Trim the top of the iris at an angle as you replant. Iris like to have their rhizomes baked by the sun in summer. They are best not watered except by any natural rainfall over summer. Dig up and divide bearded iris rhizomes every three years. If the clumps get congested, flowering will be poor. Iris flower on the new rhizome only once, so each year the plant will grow new rhizomes, which gradually spread the clump in a circle and leave the inner part bare.