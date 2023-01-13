Tips on how to create a pet friendly garden for your pooch

Gardens are an ideal escape to connect with nature, relax, celebrate and engage with the family and friends, including your four-legged ones.
In some instances this may require some special considerations, in terms of garden design, so pets don't become a problem for the garden and vice versa.
The type of pet a gardener has will ultimately dictate overall design and plant selections to allow the pet to engage in the garden without risking its health and wellbeing, and avoiding potential destruction of the garden.
Dogs are probably the top consideration when it comes to pet friendly gardens.Protecting plantings from dogs who, unintentionally or otherwise, trash plantings and dig up the turf, can be as simple as providing a fenced area specifically for the them.
Any dog-only zone needs to be inviting and provide your four-legged friend with a stimulating place to play.
Installing a small splash pond for those hot summer days is easy using a hard plastic kiddies pool. A sprinkler dogs can run through while playing fetch is good and, of course, there needs to be plenty of shade. A doghouse under a tree is ideal.
In smaller gardens it may not be possible to provide your furry friend with their own play zone.
If that's the case you can always use protective barriers around delicate plantings such as the veggie patch and flower beds.
Alternatively growing plants in raised beds will prevent pets from digging and marking areas which can kill tender plants.
Dogs are territorial and will often patrol their patch by walking the same path. This can lead to damaged turf so installing paving along the perimeter of the garden the dog patrols can prevent this. Use light-coloured pavers to reduce the heat they retain, or round river pebbles or a soft mulch to protect paws.
When choosing pet-safe plants there are no hard and fast rules. Many common garden plants can be toxic to your pet if ingested but, fortunately, most pets won't consume plants in the garden.
Poisoning can occur if dogs rip out plants from garden beds. If you suspect your dog has ingested a toxic plant take it and a piece of the suspected plant to a vet immediately.
With some careful planning and consideration a pet friendly garden can provide a fun place for you and your four-legged friend.
