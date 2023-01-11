Hot summer sun has returned to the cold capital.
But sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for, as Canberra is now forecast to experience a "low-intensity heatwave" and unsettled conditions, including possible storms.
Temperatures will be in the 30s in the next week, leading to a low-intensity heatwave, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said.
"With that, we are starting to see some unsettled weather starting to develop," she said.
"There is the possibility of seeing some chances of showers or storms over the next few days. Those unsettled conditions could persist into next week as well."
A trough over the western parts of New South Wales is causing the conditions, Ms Woodhouse said.
"We tend to draw all these northerly winds across the eastern parts of that trough, that means that we're seeing those sorts of winds down across the ACT," she said.
"[Particularly inland], we've seen that heat build, and build, and build. We've had no cold fronts come through and cool things down.
"As we start to have that trough linger across the west, it does start to draw a little bit of moisture in from the tropics and so that's where we do start to see some unsettled weather develop, just to the east of that trough."
There is also a severe heatwave warning for some parts of NSW, including the snowy mountains.
Ms Woodhouse said it was important Canberrans check in on family, friends and neighbours; look after pets and make sure they stay hydrated.
Thursday is expected to see a minimum of 13 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees.
It should be quite clear and sunny in the morning, with some clouds developing in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance of a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.
Light winds will become northerly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then turning easterly 15 to 25km/h in the evening.
Ms Woodhouse said: "It's a similar kind of story on Friday".
There is a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. This may impact the broader ACT more so than Canberra.
"Either way the environment's been set up for this fairly unsettled [weather]," Ms Woodhouse said.
Light winds are forecast to become east to southeasterly 15 to 20km/h during the afternoon.
The weekend is expected to be only slightly cooler - with Saturday to be a top of 31 degrees, and Sunday a top of 32 degrees.
There is a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon or evening on Saturday, and a high chance on Sunday afternoon.
There is also the chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday, with winds southeasterly 15 to 20km/h tending south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h during the day.
Monday will likely be cloudy, but no chance of meatballs.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm later in the day, with light winds becoming easterly 15 to 25km/h during the day.
Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, along with light winds.
In case the heat is not reminder enough, Canberrans need to ensure they slap on the sunscreen in the next few days.
The UV index is forecast to reach extreme levels from Thursday to Saturday.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
