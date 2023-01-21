The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jackie French | Just when I thought I had conquered coriander...

Jackie French
By Jackie French
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coriander seed is usually only viable for two years. Test it using the 'float test'. Picture Shutterstock

Okay, I was smug. Last year I had the perfect crop of coriander. I planted it in spring, and it produced lush and lovely bunches of fragrant ferny foliage till late winter this year. Aha, I thought, I have finally worked out how and where to grow masses of coriander. Give it dappled shade, plenty of water and pick often.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie French

Jackie French

Canberra Times columnist

Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.