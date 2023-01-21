Okay, I was smug. Last year I had the perfect crop of coriander. I planted it in spring, and it produced lush and lovely bunches of fragrant ferny foliage till late winter this year. Aha, I thought, I have finally worked out how and where to grow masses of coriander. Give it dappled shade, plenty of water and pick often.
The only problems last year were that:
a. There is a limit to how much coriander one person can eat
b. My husband hates coriander
c. Everyone I tried to give a bunch to had just bought some from the supermarket. Friends know I am a pretty reliable supplier of lemons, limes, zucchini, rhubarb and much else in season, but I've never before been in a position to train them into saying "I'd love a bunch of coriander if you're passing".
This year I was so in love with coriander growing that I planted both seeds and a punnet of seedlings in the garden, near where the coriander had grown so well last year, plus a second punnet of seedlings in a pot on the windowsill where I could see it from my desk.
The coriander seeds I planted didn't even germinate - either the ants ate them, or they rotted in cool damp soil, or, most likely, the seed wasn't viable.
Coriander seed is usually only viable for two years, which sounds safe, but in practice means it's harvested in mid-summer but not bought till the following year. If you get seed that was packaged a year ago, it may not germinate. There's an easy way to test it - drop it in a glass of water before planting. If it sinks, it's probably viable. If it floats, it probably isn't. I should have done the "float test" before planting.
And the punnets? One of them turned out to be celery, not coriander. In my defence, it said "coriander" on the label and the seedlings were just minute ferny tops, though I thought they did look unusually robust for coriander. The other punnet of more spindly seedlings actually was coriander, and looked gorgeous on the windowsill, till Possum X decided he liked coriander too - not all of it, just a nibble every night. Unusually for Possum X, he left enough for me, to share.
Enter the bower bird. The bower bird is a dappled brown green, which may mean it's a female, but I suspect it's a juvenile male, who won't get his glossy dark blue feathers till next year. His behaviour is typical teenage male, pecking at what he thinks are other teenage male bower birds inside the window, pecking back at him. He has already broken two pots, shattering the succulents inside, and left large white and black droppings all along the paving under the windows. Worse, he discovered that standing on my pot of coriander was a perfect position to launch his attacks.
I've now moved my pot with its sole surviving sprig of coriander over to the tap, where it will be watered often, kept in dappled shade, and may possibly recover its lushness. Unless, of course, the wombats or the wallabies decide to eat it.
The next two months are an excellent time to plant coriander. Coriander doesn't grow much in our winter climate, so you need a goodly supply ready to eat by the end of May to see you through the cold months. Choose dappled shade, keep the soil moist, and don't let your coriander get so hot and dry it wilts, or it will bolt to seed. Also feed it well, and mulch, too - the heat reflected from bare soil can trigger coriander to go to seed, too. Note to self: why on earth didn't I save some of the coriander seed?
This year has been a confusing season for many plants, with a long cool spring, a moist cool early summer, and a sudden lurch into heat and several days in a row without rain, just when the garden had got used to a nightly sprinkle and a deluge at least once a week. Even the tomatoes wilt when it hasn't even reached 30 degrees. Wimps.
So this week I am going to hunt for coriander seedlings. If I can't find any, I'll buy more seed - and do the float test. If I do find a punnet of seedlings they will be planted in a cool, dappled shady spot, possibly even with a bit of shade cloth draped over their corner of the garden. And - sorry Possum X, but this year I'm going to barricade them with netting, just in case you decide you want more than a nightly nibble of my coriander.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
