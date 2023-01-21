Hopefully buying punnets of English spinach as well as coriander, and English spinach seeds too, which I somehow forgot to buy in spring. English spinach doesn't like the heat, but does need to grow well before it stops putting out leaves in winter. We eat lots.

Picking more tiny zucchini. This really has been a weird year in the garden. Each zucchini has been putting out two or three tiny new fruits each day, smaller than my little finger, delicious cooked whole, steamed or microwaved and stirred into pasta with pesto or just about any other sauce, as baby zucchini are more about texture than taste - they'll take on the flavour of whatever they have been cooked with. But this year the texture is superb. This is possibly the only year I have not complained about zucchini.

Watching the acanthus that we grow under many of the deciduous trees wilt. Acanthus have glorious spires of white blooms and vivid green foliage for about three or four months all through spring and early summer, and look glorious. Then suddenly both leaves and blooms keel over in the heat and the garden looks a mess. I'll give them another week or two then take the whipper snipper to them, to cut back both flower spires and leaves till the new leaves sprout in early winter.

Apologising for the stunning clumps of white (non invasive) agapanthus. My husband hates white flowers - why waste space when you could have colour, he says. But even though I have only bought blue aggies, there's always a white joker or two in the pack, and it seems the whites outgrow the blues, dark blues and almost purples. Result? The aggies look fabulous, in mixed blue and white. And to add to the insult, there is a vast, magnificent clump of pure white ones almost glowing, right in front of his shed.

Rejoicing in the first enormous plate-size white magnolia grandiflora bloom of this summer, with hopefully more to come.