One of the prime examples of "Capra-corn", this Frank Capra classic has naive Jefferson Smith (James Stewart), leader of the Boy Rangers, selected by a crooked party machine to replace a deceased senator. But Smith isn't as dumb and pliable as they had hoped and when he learns a bill he is set to work on is a front for corruption he decides to try to do something about it, even when he's framed. With a fine cast - including Claude Rains as Smith's conniving mentor and Jean Arthur as the cynical secretary who's transformed by Smith's honesty - this comedy-drama was released in a big year for classic films (Gone With the Wind, The Wizard of Oz, and many more) but holds its own nicely. If only politics were like this.