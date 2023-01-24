The Canberra Times
Third glitch in return of Qatar Airways flights from Canberra Airport

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
January 24 2023
A Qatar Airways plane lands at Canberra Airport before the service was cut. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Qatar Airways has postponed its return to Canberra Airport again, with no new resumption date listed.

