The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Greens press for 'Big 4' review after tax advice breach reveals tip of 'unethical iceberg'

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens senator Barbara Pocock at a Senate estimates hearing. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Greens want to put multi-national accounting firms under the microscope following a serious tax office breach by a former PricewaterhouseCooper employee, saying the incident "may be the tip of an unethical iceberg".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.