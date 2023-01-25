A lotto ticket sold at Southlands Newsagency has won one man $909,000 two weeks after the winning ticket was purchased from the Mawson store.
The Mawson man was unknowingly a winner for a fortnight as he hadn't checked the unregistered ticket.
The Canberra resident held one of the 11 division one winning entries drawn on January 7.
The man said he was left slightly stunned after discovering the win at the Southlands newsagent while purchasing another lotto ticket.
"It's going to help us so much," the man said.
"Firstly, we will pay off the home mortgage. Then, we will complete some bits and pieces around the house.
"We're very grateful."
Greg Gow, Southlands Newsagency owner, said it had been more than 15 years since the outlet had sold a division-one winning entry.
"We're feeling overjoyed to hear the winner has claimed their prize and we're stoked to see the division-one winning entry go to a regular customer," Mr Gow said.
The other division-one winners included four from both Queensland and Western Australia, and one from Victoria and NSW.
READ ALSO:
If you would like to speak to someone about your gambling call 1800 858 858. Help is also available via Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.