AOC backs IOC's Russian Olympic Games ban backflip

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated January 26 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 5:30pm
Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov. Picture Getty Images

The Australian Olympic Committee has thrown its support behind the International bodies' decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - despite the IOC's backflip being labelled an "endorsement" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

