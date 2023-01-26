The Australian Olympic Committee has thrown its support behind the International bodies' decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games - despite the IOC's backflip being labelled an "endorsement" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The backflip comes less than 12 months after the IOC originally recommended athletes from Russia and Belarus be barred from international sports competition when Russia invaded Ukraine last February.
But the IOC executive board members gave the green light on Wednesday for them to now compete in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics with a few token restrictions like competing as a neutral athlete and not under their country's flag.
It's a similar stance taken in world tennis, with Australian Open semi-finalists Karen Khachanov, Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka all competing as neutral athletes in Melbourne at the moment.
AOC president Ian Chesterman threw his support behind the IOC backflip on Thursday.
"We are very clear that athletes from Russia or Belarus would have to compete as neutral athletes with no flags, colours or anthems at any qualifying events or at Paris 2024," Chesterman said from France.
"Further, the Olympic charter must be respected by these athletes which means they cannot have supported Russia's illegal war against the people of Ukraine.
"The AOC participated in the IOC's recent consultation process with National Olympic Committees, International Federations and other stakeholders.
"We are equally conscious there must be full compliance with the World Anti-doping Code. Our athletes must be confident that they are competing in a clean environment.
"This remains an extremely complex issue to negotiate.
"The sanctions must remain and our support for Ukraine is unwavering.
"Equally, the role of the Olympic movement has always been to promote the role of sport to bring the world together and never to punish the athlete for the actions of governments."
A joint-statement from Ukrainian Athletes and Global Athlete condemned the IOC's decision and labelled it an endorsement of the invasion of Ukraine.
Last month, the Olympic Council of Asia gave its blessing for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in events under its jurisdiction in the run-up to the Paris 2024 games.
This was given the green light on Wednesday after consultation calls were held last week, with discussions focused on three key areas.
Among them was the possible access to sports competitions for individual athletes with Russian or Belarusian passports.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
The IOC agreed that "no athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport", but that all those involved would compete as "neutral athletes" - assuming they fully respected the Olympic Charter and had not actively supported the war in Ukraine.
"Today's decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in qualifiers to attend the 2024 Paris Olympic Games sends a message to the world that the International Olympic Committee endorses Russia's brutal war and invasion of Ukraine," the joint statement read.
"The return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competition, especially the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, will see the Russian state use athletes once more to bolster the war effort and distract from the atrocities in Ukraine on one of the biggest multi-sport stages in the world.
"The suspension of both Russian and Belarusian athletes and their sporting officials must be fully reinstated until Russia withdraws completely from Ukraine."
While recognising that athletes "are not the powerbrokers who are responsible for this war", the statement added: "The cost on Russian and Belarusian athletes pales in comparison to the atrocities experienced by every single Ukrainian."
The IOC executive board agreed no international sports events could be held in Russia or Belarus, while government or state officials from the two countries would not be invited to any sports events or meetings.
- with AAP
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.