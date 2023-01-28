The Canberra Times
Jacob Despard takes out 100m sprint at ACT Athletics Championships

By Cameron Mee
Updated January 28 2023 - 6:47pm, first published 6:07pm
Jacob Despard (far left) storms to victory in the men's 100m final at the ACT Championships. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Jacob Despard had a taste of international racing in 2022. In 2023 he's determined to make an impact on the world scene.

