The A-Leagues' plans for a Pride Round, set to be announced next month, are "exciting" and "a long time coming" according to Canberra United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln.
"It means a lot to all the girls that this is finally coming about," Lincoln told The Canberra Times.
In a historic first, the last weekend of February is believed to be when the Pride Round will take place across the A-League Men and Women competitions, with more details expected in the coming weeks.
A double-header on Sunday, February 26 will be the showpiece match where Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United men's and women's sides will compete for the Pride Cup.
On Monday the two clubs unveiled their special Pride kits for the matches.
The weekend of the Pride Round will see Canberra United take on Western Sydney Wanderers in the capital.
"It's super exciting," Lincoln said. "I think football should be inclusive, and I'm so happy to hear that it's finally come about. And yes, it's a long time coming."
"Not everybody's comfortable with it, and that's okay. That's their opinion," Lincoln said.
"But I would hope that the football community is inclusive and willing to represent this as proudly as possible. That's really important."
This weekend United will travel to Newcastle to play the Jets are desperate to get back into the winner's circle after two big defeats.
Lincoln especially wants to improve on her last two games between the posts, where she's conceded 10 goals.
"What's happened has happened and there's not nothing we can change about that. All we can do is get fired up for this game," Lincoln said.
"It definitely has been the two toughest consecutive games that I've played in my short career," she said.
"Mentally, it has been challenging. I guess it's all a learning process and I'm trying to keep telling myself that."
