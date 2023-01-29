The Canberra Times
Canberra United back 'inclusivity' of A-Leagues' Pride Round

Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 29 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:30pm
Canberra United's Michelle Heyman. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The A-Leagues are set to introduce a Pride Round next month across the men's and women's game, and Canberra United have backed the initiative to promote "inclusivity" in soccer.

