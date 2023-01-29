Canberra United back 'inclusivity' of A-Leagues' Pride Round

The A-Leagues are set to introduce a Pride Round next month across the men's and women's game, and Canberra United have backed the initiative to promote "inclusivity" in soccer.
In a historic first, the last weekend of February is believed to be when the Pride Round will take place with more details expected in the coming weeks.
A double-header on Sunday will be the showpiece match according to AAP, between Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United men's and women's sides.
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich welcomed Pride Round and said the club had already been an advocate for LGBTQI people, led by captain Michelle Heyman who has worn a rainbow arm band this season.
"Inclusivity is what the whole world is about. For us, we can do our bit to help make people more comfortable in their own bodies and minds," Popovich said.
"We try to be an inclusive sport and particularly within our own environment here at Canberra United. Everybody should be allowed to choose who they are.
"For anybody that is struggling with their own thought process around their sexuality, having a supporter like Michelle Heyman out there would help a lot.
"None of us really know what people are going through, and we shouldn't make anyone feel segregated or like they're not wanted."
While some other Australian sporting codes have had players boycott wearing or supporting Pride messages in themed games or rounds, Popovich does not believe soccer will follow that trend.
"I don't think in our game we'll have that issue," he said.
"It's just a great opportunity to support all members of our community."
Both Victory and Adelaide are set to unveil their own special kits on Monday and will compete for the Pride Cup on February 26.
The Pride Cup was launched last year after Victory fans abused Adelaide player Josh Cavallo - the competition's only openly gay male player.
It will be the first time Cavallo has returned to AAMI Park to face Victory since he was met with homophobic slurs from the club's supporters.
The Australian Professional Leagues have been holding seminars with clubs, with players receiving education in recent months about why a pride round is an important step for the sport.
While some clubs will launch specific jerseys, there has been no league-wide mandate.
Captains will be given the option to wear a rainbow armband and no player will be forced to wear something they are uncomfortable with.
