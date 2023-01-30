The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Latest Productivity Commission data supports Neil Gaughan's claim ACT needs more police

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT police perform a range of duties including surge protection for national institutions. Picture by Karleen Minney

The campaign by police and its association to bolster officer numbers in line with the ACT's growth has been given a further boost with the latest report on government services again revealing the territory to have the lowest number of police per head of population in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.