The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Concussion experts call for four-week stand-down policy

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 31 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Senate inquiry into concussions is underway. Picture Getty Images

Sporting bodies are being urged to consider four-week recovery periods from concussions amid new research linking repeated head knocks to worse brain function and a neurodegenerative disease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.