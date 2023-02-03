Chalmers' essay is thought provoking as it offers a different and more compassionate path for capitalism to tread. Chalmers is not arguing for a command economy, nor is he saying that the entire market-based system is broken and therefore needs to be replaced. What he is suggesting, however, is that Australians seriously consider replacing the predominant values that underpin today's form of capitalism, and instead adopt different values that will better serve the broader public interest.