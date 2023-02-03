I have not shied away from criticising individual MPs, political parties and governments when the evidence has clearly shown that they have engaged in inappropriate, unethical, self-regarding behaviours. Such behaviours are usually the result of particular MPs placing party interests well above the public interest or when the unrelenting pursuit of personal power motivates such actions.
Despite my criticisms, I do not believe that all MPs are "just in it for themselves".
Many, and I would suggest the majority, enter parliament because they want to make a positive difference to the lives of those they represent and to Australian society more generally.
After reading Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus's recent interview in The Saturday Paper and Treasurer Jim Chalmers' essay, "Capitalism After The Crises" in The Monthly, I felt I should write to give credit where it's due.
Dreyfus is quietly but determinedly addressing the need for reform in many public policy areas, several of which are associated with improving integrity in public life. Perhaps the most well-known is the establishment of a federal anti-corruption commission.
The attorney-general has also issued a discussion paper for the establishment of an independent judicial commission to oversee the appointment of federal judges and to handle complaints against them. The paper is not riveting reading, but it can't be as it addresses an issue involving the separation of powers, which must always be fiercely preserved.
Dreyfus's recent decision to abolish the Administrative Appeals Tribunal was necessary as it had become an institution in which political connections rather than merit-based expertise was the criteria for appointment in too many instances.
The need for merit-based appointments to the Human Rights Commission is also focusing Dreyfus's attention.
The attorney-general has put an end to the arguably undemocratic and unarguably shameful secret trial of Bernard Collaery. He also established the terms of reference for the royal commission into the robodebt fiasco and is moving toward significantly increasing penalties for those companies that pay too little attention to the protection of people's data.
Other policy initiatives instigated by Dreyfus include greater scrutiny of the surveillance activities of Australia's intelligence agencies, providing increased protection for whistleblowers and reintroducing regular meetings with state and territory attorneys-general. Why regular meetings have not been the norm in Australia's federated political system is inexcusable.
These reforms alone demonstrate that the attorney-general is focused on serving the public interest and for this Australians, of all political persuasions, should be gracious and say thank you.
Chalmers' essay is thought provoking as it offers a different and more compassionate path for capitalism to tread. Chalmers is not arguing for a command economy, nor is he saying that the entire market-based system is broken and therefore needs to be replaced. What he is suggesting, however, is that Australians seriously consider replacing the predominant values that underpin today's form of capitalism, and instead adopt different values that will better serve the broader public interest.
Chalmers' argument harks back to the values that underpinned many of the Whitlam government's policies. They were designed to provide greater opportunities for all Australians to improve their lives. Whitlam's agenda faced fierce opposition by many, but was the extreme nature of the push back, particularly from the then opposition parties, motivated primarily by the lust for political power as opposed to the public interest?
Chalmers' piece should be read in full as it raises important points in a rational and considered manner. The golden thread running throughout his essay is the need for all Australians to think more carefully about the "values" that could, indeed should, underpin economic growth in a healthy, functioning, democracy. The treasurer advocates persuasively for an end to the unproductive spray-and-pray approach to market capitalism that too often builds "buffers" rather than "resilience".
Perhaps one of Chalmers' most important points is that Australia's "success depends on market design and disclosure to ensure our private markets create public value" and that the way to creating that value is through "co-investment" and "collaboration".
He is asking Australians to consider how we can work together. In other words, what means can we utilise to achieve ends that benefit us all: the private and public sectors and members of the Australian community.
Lest anyone think I am a rusted-on Labor devotee, I am happy to admit to being a swinging voter. At each election, (federal, state and local) I decide who I will vote for and why.
Perhaps this makes it easier for me to acknowledge public interest politics when it is so clearly staring one in the face.
