The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Colleen Lewis | Serving in the public interest is back in fashion

By Colleen Lewis
February 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is quietly but determinedly addressing the need for reform in many public policy areas. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I have not shied away from criticising individual MPs, political parties and governments when the evidence has clearly shown that they have engaged in inappropriate, unethical, self-regarding behaviours. Such behaviours are usually the result of particular MPs placing party interests well above the public interest or when the unrelenting pursuit of personal power motivates such actions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.