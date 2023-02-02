The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Young Canberra Raider Harley Smith-Shields set for contract boost

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Smith-Shields is on the verge of re-signing with the Canberra Raiders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

This time Harley Smith-Shields is set to get good news on the eve of the NRL season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.