Dutton's plan, such as can be discerned, seems to thrive on the narrow index of keeping the SAD happy. SAD by the way, stands for "Sky after dark" and its fellow right-wing carnival barkers. They think everything new is "woke", any reflection on the past is a kind of treason, and that all social change is mere fad except for reforms already made like say, federation and universal suffrage (which they would have vigorously opposed had they been around at the time).