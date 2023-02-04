The ACT government has pledged $7.9 million for upgrades to Gorman House Arts Centre ahead of its centenary, with work set to start this year.
It follows a federal government $5 million commitment for the centre in its October budget, bringing the total to $12.9 million for the project.
In May last year, Senator Katy Gallagher committed to conserve the heritage values of the 1920s-built creative hub and improve and enhance the workplaces for artists and cultural groups.
Ahead of its centenary in 2024, the ACT government plans to use the money to fund building upgrades, including improving theatre and performance spaces and enhancing accessibility, safety and energy efficiency.
Arts Minister Tara Cheyne said in a statement the Gorman House Arts Centre upgrades would include a performance space, dance and theatre rehearsal and workshop spaces, a new cafe space and studios.
Consultation with resident arts organisations and the community has begun, with work planned to start this year.
Following a budget review, the government has also committed to upgrade Lanyon Homestead. The homestead is listed on the ACT Heritage Register for its Aboriginal, historic and natural values.
"The former Shearer's Sleeping Quarters at Lanyon Homestead will be fully restored and adaptively reused as spaces for artist studios within a beautiful natural setting sure to inspire artists and visitors alike," Ms Cheyne said.
"Both Lanyon Homestead and the Gorman House Arts Centre are important places for local artists and the wider community. This investment will help to improve access to these sites and enhance their safety.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said in a statement that improvements to heritage sites in Canberra would support jobs and boost tourism.
"Canberra's unique heritage and arts facilities are an important part of our story. The government will invest in these facilities to ensure they can continue to provide important spaces for artists and the community to enjoy," he said.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
