Cricket ACT becomes formal participant in National Redress Scheme for victims of child sex abuse

Cameron Mee
Cameron Mee
Updated February 6 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton has announced the organisation is now a participant in the National Redress Scheme. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Cricket ACT have vowed to work closely with the administrators of the National Redress Scheme to help meet their financial obligations under the program without risking the organisation's future.

