Late-night buses pick up a tiny fraction of Canberra's passengers: Chris Steel

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
February 8 2023 - 5:30am
A Renault PR100.2 Mk2 ACTION bus, pictured in 2011, of the type that remains in service due to delays to new accessible diesel models. Picture by Graham Tidy

Only a tiny fraction of bus boardings in the ACT during the week are made after 11pm, Transport Minister Chris Steel has said, defending a decision to reduce late-night services this year.

