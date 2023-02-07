Chief Minister Andrew Barr has condemned the Canberra Liberals for running a "fairly crass and gross political hit job" on the Greens Mental Health Minister Emma Davidson.
The Canberra Liberals used the first Legislative Assembly question time of the year to grill Ms Davidson on her handling of a staffer's complaint about her behaviour, a review into the culture of her office that was told of "inappropriate behaviour", and her office's treatment of constituents.
Mr Barr again stood by Ms Davidson, saying the public could have confidence in her work. He also acknowledged the "steep learning curve" in become a minister in the ACT government at the same time as being elected to the Assembly.
"I'm sure the minister has learnt from this experience, understands her responsibilities under the ministerial code of conduct and understands that it's important to learn from challenges," Mr Barr said.
Ms Davidson last week admitted she was wrong when she said publicly that a staff complaint about her behaviour had not been discussed with her.
The Mental Health Minister told the Assembly on Tuesday her office was now a positive working environment after issues identified in a review of its establishment had been addressed.
"It was quite a stressful time for all of us. And I acknowledge this, combined with a lack of established processes, led to some teething issues," Ms Davidson said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
