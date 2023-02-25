The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Duke of Edinburgh's Award calls for young Australian volunteer recruits

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
February 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Siblings and water polo players Lily and Sam Welling are completing the Duke of Edinburgh's Award. Picture by Keegan Carroll

While most Australian school students were stuck at home doing remote learning during the pandemic, siblings Sam and Lily Welling decided to volunteer at the local drama theatre and train as army cadets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.