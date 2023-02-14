A former vet is accused of possessing a veterinary drug after police and RSPCA inspectors searched a premises in Hall.
Janet "Jan" Adrienne Spate faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
The 78-year-old pleaded not guilty to a single charge of possessing a drug of dependence, namely pentobarbitone.
A prosecutor withdrew single counts of possession of a declared substance without authority and providing a veterinary service when not registered.
Defence lawyer Taden Kelliher told the court police may lay further charges.
Acting on information from multiple sources, ACT Policing detectives, assisted by the RSCPA, executed a search warrant last month.
Police claim they located several prescription veterinary medications, controlled drugs, and vet surgery tools and equipment.
Spate is scheduled to appear in court again on April 26.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
