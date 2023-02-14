Smoke is likely to be seen across parts of Canberra on Wednesday as two prescribed burns are conducted in the Kama Nature Reserve in the Molonglo Valley, and at Pialligo.
The prescribed burn at Kama Nature Reserve is aimed at improving the condition of native box-gum woodlands, create a better habitat for native species and reduce the risk of fire in the area.
The prescribed burn at Pialligo Avenue is to clear built up weeds and allow for crop sowing during autumn.
ACT Parks and Conservation said every effort would be made to minimise the impact of smoke from the burns, but temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across parts of Canberra.
MORE A.C.T. NEWS:
A buffer zone will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.
Light winds are forecast for Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees.
Members of the public are asked not to call emergency triple-zero unless they see any unattended fire.
The Chief Officer of the ACT Rural Fire Service, Rohan Scott recently described soil moisture levels in the ACT grasslands as "remarkably high" for mid-summer, which is why the ACT has not enacted a total fire ban so far this year, even though the NSW RFS has done so twice for areas surrounding the territory.
Information can be found about upcoming burns by following ACT Parks on Facebook or by visiting environment.act.gov.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.