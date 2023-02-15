The Canberra Times
Thomas Livingstone identified as teenager who died at Gibraltar Falls

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
February 16 2023 - 5:30am
ACT Conservator Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics, Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria and ACT Parks rangers at the scene. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The teenager who died in an incident at Gibraltar Falls has been identified as 19-year-old Thomas Livingstone.

