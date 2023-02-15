The Canberra Times
Opposition workplace relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash slams public service use of contractors

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated February 15 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 2:50pm
Liberal Senator Michaelia Cash. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Liberal senator Michaelia Cash has slammed the Department of Employment's reliance on 1000 contractors as "hypocritical", as the Albanese government pursues a crackdown on insecure work.

